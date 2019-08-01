COMING
SOON

From Stinky First Kisses to Puppeteer Meltdowns, Look Back at Dating #NoFilter's Most OMG Moments!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ever experience a cringe-worthy first date? Don't worry, you're not alone.

As fans witnessed in season one of Dating #NoFilter, dating is not an easy task, especially when cameras are rolling. Not only did viewers watch a failed Ghost re-enactment between season one contestants Alex and Harmony, but they also observed poorly-matched participants Lexi and Shaun try to break the ice through ice skating.

Oh, and don't get us started on puppet enthusiast Danny's meltdown while out with the lovely Courtney. (And when we say meltdown, we mean meltdown as Danny had a full existential crisis right in the middle of their date.)

Love is a battlefield, right?

Watch

Worst First Impressions On Dating #NoFilter

While these moments had us shouting "Oh my god!" from the couch, the hilarious commentary provided by the Dating #NoFilter comedians made the blind date watch party a LOL-worthy time. Also, not all of the dates ended in disaster. True story.

So, if you're in need of a refresher on all the hilarity ahead of Dating #NoFilter's second season (airing Tuesday, Aug. 6), be sure to peruse the show's top laughable moments in the snaps below!

Dating #NoFilter 101

E!

Ball Buster

During David and Tyrone's aerobics class, David literally busted his workout ball, shocking him and his date. Can you say, "Embarrassing?!"

Dating #NoFilter 101

E!

Abs-olutely Fabulous

After getting hot and sweaty during their workout, the duo took off their shirts and David immediately got handsy with his date. No shyness here!

Dating #NoFilter 101

E!

Get Low

Oh, and David couldn't wait to show off his signature dance move. Cool moves, Dave!

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 101

E!

Shots!

During their post-workout date at a sausage restaurant (seriously!), David got the party started by suggesting he and Tyrone do multiple shots (look ma, no hands!). That's one way to get the juices flowing...

Dating #NoFilter 101

E!

Ice Capades

Lexi and Shaun's date was awkward from the get-go, but taking some ice-skating tumbles helped break the ice (literally!).

Dating #NoFilter 102

E!

Ghost-ed

Alex and Harmony ended up being a match made in hell, but their Ghost moment during pottery class was sorta cute...until Harmony made fun of Alex for never having seen the movie Ghost.

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 102

E!

Tongue-Tied

We were totally feeling Maury and Daniel's chemistry from the beginning, but we were a little grossed out wen they made out with giraffes during their wine safari. Leave it to Lady and the Tramp, guys!

Dating #NoFilter 102

E!

Sealed With a Kiss

Aw! See, not every date is a hilarious disaster. Maury and Daniel ended their dinner date with a romantic kiss. We see a second date in their future.

Dating #NoFilter 103

E!

Say Hello to My Little Friend

Puppeteer Danny surprised Courtney by bringing some of his little friends to their park date and it went a lot better than expected with Courtney enjoying the quirky move. 

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter

E!

Meltdown Alert!

Although their day started off weirdly wonderful with puppets and a bike ride, while getting drinks later that day, Danny totally lost it and seemed to have an existential crisis right in the middle of their date (the comedians labeled it a "car crash"). When Courtney asked Danny what brought him on the date, he answered, "Honestly I'm here because I kinda feel obligated to," much to her surprise. "This is terrible. Oh god, just keep drinking and spewing my life," he added nervously as their date drove off a cliff.

Dating #NoFilter 103

E!

Bottoms Up!

The equally attractive Ross and Alex wasted no time getting touchy-feely during their fitness date and it's not hard to see why.

Dating #NoFilter 103

E!

Just Peachy

Alex and Ross continued their happy-go-lucky date with drinks that had Alex feeling all kinds of frisky. At the end when Ross asked for her number, she put it in his phone with two exes and a suggestive peach emoji. Can you say "friends with benefits?"

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 104

E!

Hop On!

Jay took Victoria on a beach bike-riding date, which she wasn't exactly excited about until Jay spoke these words of wisdom: "If you don't know how to ride a bike, you probably have to end up riding me…on the handlebars that is!" Oh, he also told her to "watch those marshmallows," and by marshmallows he meant her sizable butt cheeks.

Dating #NoFilter 104

E!

Beach Bums

And were the police arresting a homeless man here?! Not exactly the epitome of romance.

Dating #NoFilter 104

E!

Cut to the Chase

Later while grabbing drinks, Victoria was very forward with her toast. "Well, eventually we'll wanna have sex so let's toast to sex," she cheersed. And Jay's reply? "Check please!"

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 104

E!

Booty Call

Jay and Victoria's date was sealed with a kiss...and a hand full of booty! "Well, they're gonna have sex," Nina Parker commented.

Dating #NoFilter 105

E!

Daddy Issues

When Allison revealed to Adam that she's a single mother, his followup question was not smooth: "What up with baby daddy?" Yeah, her face said it all.

Dating #NoFilter 105

E!

Too Much Tequila

One shot, two shot, three shot, floor! Honestly we lost count on how many tequila shots Zack and Rey took during their dinner date at a garlic restaurant. And who could forget Zack's toast: "Here's to snakes and condoms, two things we don't f--k with!"

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 105

E!

Pucker Up

Well, the shots worked...Cut to Zack and Rey making out in the restaurant parking lot.

Dating #NoFilter 106

E!

Zinger!

After their mini golfing date, slightly weird duo Zach and Dina reunited for some afternoon drinks. At one point, Dina said, "I like to change about five times a day," to which Zach replied, "Like your personality?" LOL!

Dating #NoFilter 106

E!

Dating's a Drag

When Brian and Tyrone met up for dinner after their dance class, Brian showed up in drag as his alter-ego Breyoncé complete with a skin-tight dress with matching pink boots and gloves!

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 106

E!

Bow Down to Breyoncé

Ultimately, Tyrone loved Brian in both forms. "That was a turn on to have that confidence, that's very sexy. I can see us having a great friendship and maybe something more," he said.

Dating #NoFilter 107

E!

Out of This World

We said "OMG" the second we first laid eyes on Lyra, a multi-dimentional healer, in her intergalactic getup. During their date she talked about everything from working with "higher-dimentional beings, angels and extra terrestrials" to karma and fairies, but things ended abruptly when she asked him if he believed in aliens and he said no. "Goodbye! Date's over!" Lyra said and walked out the restaurant. 

Dating #NoFilter 107

!

Smitten

Justin and Kaelin definitely vibed during their date and Kaelin even swept Justin off his feet before sealing things with a kiss. We see more PDA in this pair's future!

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 109

E!

Nice Form

Denny wasted no time getting handsy with Derly while showing her how to play tennis on their date. Nice form!

Dating #NoFilter 109

E!

Lip Locked

Later, Denny and Derly got tongue-tied...with each other that is!

Dating #NoFilter 109

E!

Hit & Run

OMG, did she really just say that?! While discussing bad breakups with Jaki, Madi actually admitted that she once ran over an ex with her car! "They didn't get fully ran over, they just got like their foot ran over," Madi said.

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 109

E!

Purr-fect Match

Madi's hit and run story didn't ruffle any feathers with Jaki though as they got hot and heavy towards the end of their date.

Dating #NoFilter 110

E!

Name Game

Upon arriving to their indoor skydiving date, Luis actually called Peter the wrong name! "Chris? What's your name?" Luis asked awkwardly. Oops! "I'm not even five minutes into the date and he calls me Chris. Who the f--k is this Chris guy?!" Peter later told the cameras. LOL!

Dating #NoFilter

E!

A Leg Up

Some exes accidentally leave a sweater at their partner's apartment...but a full appendage?! While eating dinner, Peter revealed to Luis that his last boyfriend had one leg and when they broke up, his ex left his prosthetic leg behind! "One-legged motherf--ker left me for his ex," Peter said. Run for the hills, Luis!

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 110

E!

Strip Tease

Cody was not shy about getting up close and personal with Samantha during their pole dancing date. Cody even kissed the pole...

Dating #NoFilter 111

E!

Open Wide!

Cory was totally into Jason's drag queen alter ego during dinner and the two totally bonded. They even had so much fun that they started feeding each other food! How romantic.

Dating #NoFilter 111

E!

Kiss the Queen

After sparks flew, Cory couldn't help asking his dragged-out date for a kiss goodnight! "So Cory went in for a little kiss, you know the boys can't resist these lips!" Andrew said. Too cute.

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 112

E!

Paint & Sip, Er, Strip

During their wine and painting date, many sips of vino resulted in Bijan taking off his shirt to show Jessie is "Loyalty" tattoo. "OK, he's getting naked!" Jessie exclaimed. LOL!

Dating #NoFilter 112

E!

Dads & Divorce

Miriam was really engaging during her romantic meal with Macey, but Macey did not reciprocate the enthusiasm. Macey officially checked out when Miriam told her that her dad used to fake kidnap her as a child in Mexico...oh, and Miriam is also "recently divorced" from a man!

Dating #NoFilter 113

E!

Oh No Edamame!

During his sushi date with Lizz, 21-year-old Reno let his culinary inexperience show when he ate an entire edamame, pod and all! Needless to say, Lizz enjoyed a laugh at her date's expense, the hilarity didn't stop there...

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 113

E!

Hot Date

After his edamame snafu, Lizz played a joke on Reno by letting take a giant bite of wasabi (he clearly didn't know its potency) and watching his stunned reaction to the heat. LOL!

Dating #NoFilter 114

E!

Gas Passer

While riding a skyscraper slide high above Los Angeles, Amir actually let out a fart! That's right, he passed gas upon coming off the exhilarating joy ride. Hopefully, his date Chris didn't hear!

Dating #NoFilter 115

E!

Poop Play

If you thought farting on a date is back, get ready for this stinky story! When Rob asked Jordan about the worst date he's ever been on, Jordan did not hold back and detailed a time when he was on a first date with a guy who was into—wait for it—poop play! "He was like, 'Would you let me take a dump on your chest?'" Jordan recounted. Rob's reaction says it all.

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 115

E!

Surprise Splits

During Myshala'e and Shawn's boxing date, they both busted out some dance moves and Shawn shocked his date when he suddenly dropped into the splits. Being limber ain't a bad thing when it comes to romance, right?

Dating #NoFilter 117

E!

Calamar-Eek!

In an effort to impress his date Kevin, Hayden ended his 19 years of vegetarianism to try a piece of fried calamari. Now that's dedication to a date!

Dating #NoFilter 118

E!

Breakup Baggage

Edgy, beer-loving Melissa wanted a man's man after her nasty divorce. To get out some of her anger, she took Lorenzo to a rage room so they could smash up her marriage certificate! Nothing like bringing your old baggage with you on a first date!

Article continues below

Dating #NoFilter 119

E!

Tipsy Natalia

During her date with Zack, lightweight Natalia had a little to much to drink, got sick at the table and then excused herself to the bathroom. At least she didn't vomit on her date, right?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Dating #NoFilter , E! Shows , Reality TV , Love And Sex , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.