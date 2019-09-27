Are Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid really just friends?

Over the summer, the Bachelorette alum and the supermodel were spotted spending a lot of time together, including several outings with her famous pals. Cameron was even there to support Hadid earlier this month at her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands. However, the duo has been spending time apart in recent weeks, as Hadid is busy with fashion week shows overseas and Cameron, who rose to fame on Hannah Brown's season of the reality series, is working on his budding modeling career in the states.

On Friday, Cameron stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to dish with co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about life after the reality show. Cameron, 26, even addressed his relationship status with Hadid, 24, amid all of the speculation.

"That's my friend," Cameron said of Hadid. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..."