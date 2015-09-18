There's no questions Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting looked damn good on her Shape magazine cover, and she's not afraid to admit she worked hard for her fit bod.

"Nothing gets you more in shape than being on the cover of Shape, the Big Bang Theory beauty quipped during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

Cuoco-Sweeting admitted it was "not easy" and she prepared for "months and months and months," drastically altering her diet in addition to amping up her workouts.

"I changed everything," she revealed. "I worked out every single day. I ate so well and so rarely. I cut out the alcohol. I was so proud of myself. So I was just so hungry!