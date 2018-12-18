As 2018 comes to a close, it's time to take a look at all the top Korean stars of 2018 — thankfully, you won't have to do the legwork. Research company Gallup Korea has released the findings from its annual ranking of the top artists, and the results might just surprise you.
A total of 4,200 participants took part in the exercise, where they were asked to rank (in order) three of their favourite artists or groups that performed this year.
Here's an in-depth look at the responses released by Gallup Korea on Twitter:
Unsurprisingly, BTS dominated the charts with a whopping 24.4% of respondents putting them in first place. The 'IDOL' singers were also the most popular among participants in their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Girl group TWICE came in second place...
...while other groups in the top 10 included Wanna One (5), Red Velvet (6) and BLACKPINK (7).
Top solo artists on the chart included IU (3), Hong Jin-young (4) and Jang Yoon-jung (8).
When it came to the top songs of the year, respondents almost unanimously agreed that girl group BLACKPINK's catchy 'DDU DU DDU DU' was the reigning champion. The song ranked top among the 19-29 year old and 30s age group, and second in the 13-18 year old age group. BTS's 'IDOL' was in first place for those aged 13-18. Other songs on the list included Red Velvet's 'Red Flavor', IU's 'BBIBBI' and more BTS songs such as 'FAKE LOVE' and 'DNA'.
Congratulations to everyone who made it to the top of the charts this year!
To get a more in-depth look at the top K-pop artist rankings, head over here.