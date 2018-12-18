These Are The Top Korean Pop Stars Of 2018

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 18 Dec. 2018 9:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As 2018 comes to a close, it's time to take a look at all the top Korean stars of 2018 — thankfully, you won't have to do the legwork. Research company Gallup Korea has released the findings from its annual ranking of the top artists, and the results might just surprise you.

Read

The Complete Red Carpet Evolution of BTS

A total of 4,200 participants took part in the exercise, where they were asked to rank (in order) three of their favourite artists or groups that performed this year.

Here's an in-depth look at the responses released by Gallup Korea on Twitter:

Unsurprisingly, BTS dominated the charts with a whopping 24.4% of respondents putting them in first place. The 'IDOL' singers were also the most popular among participants in their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s. 

BTS, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Girl group TWICE came in second place...

TWICE, 2018 MAMA Japan

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

...while other groups in the top 10 included Wanna One (5), Red Velvet (6) and BLACKPINK (7).

Watch

Red Velvet Describes One Another In The Funniest Possible Way

Top solo artists on the chart included IU (3), Hong Jin-young (4) and Jang Yoon-jung (8).

IU, K-pop

One Production

When it came to the top songs of the year, respondents almost unanimously agreed that girl group BLACKPINK's catchy 'DDU DU DDU DU' was the reigning champion. The song ranked top among the 19-29 year old and 30s age group, and second in the 13-18 year old age group. BTS's 'IDOL' was in first place for those aged 13-18. Other songs on the list included Red Velvet's 'Red Flavor', IU's 'BBIBBI' and more BTS songs such as 'FAKE LOVE' and 'DNA'.

Read

10 Things To Know About K-Pop Darling IU

Congratulations to everyone who made it to the top of the charts this year!

To get a more in-depth look at the top K-pop artist rankings, head over here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia , BTS , Blackpink , Red Velvet

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon, Tonight Show

Ariana Grande Helps Reenact Classic SNL Skit Days After Pete Davidson's Alarming Note

The Voice, Season 15

Who Won The Voice Season 15?

Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

How Brad Pitt Spent His Birthday With His Kids

Selena Gomez, Instagram

Selena Gomez Looks Happy and Healthy in First Photos Since Entering Rehab

Queer As Folk UK

A Queer As Folk Reboot Is In the Works at Bravo

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't ''Deserve'' Catelynn Lowell While Clarifying Their ''Separation''

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.