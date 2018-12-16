There's a new Miss Universe in town!

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned the winner of the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, which was held Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand. Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green was the first runner-up and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez was the second runner-up.

Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham hosted the evening and were joined onstage by a special performance by Ne-Yo. Harvey returned as the emcee of the evening once again, despite his famous flub a few years ago after accidentally announcing the wrong winner at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. Graham co-hosted the show last year as well.

The women from around the world vying for the coveted tiara participated in a number of events, including a swimsuit and evening gown presentation.