Megyn Kelly Chops Off Her Hair and Embraces "New Beginnings"

Kelly has rarely been seen in public since Megyn Kelly Today went off the air in October. In light of her controversial comments about blackface, for which she later apologized, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Kathie Lee Gifford, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and other anchors have been filling in during the 9:00 hour.

As she finalizes the details of her exit from NBC News, Kelly, 48, has "been taking it easy" at home. "I've been spending time with [my husband] and my kids," she revealed. "It's been good."

To see what Kelly had to say about her ongoing negotiations, watch the video.

Will Kelly ever return to broadcast news? With a smile, she promised, "You'll be seeing me."

