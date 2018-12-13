Why Camila Cabello Embraced PDA With Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello hears her fans loud and clear.

Despite dating her beau Matthew Hussey for about a year, the Grammy-nominated songstress has kept her romance out of the spotlight—well, as much as one of the biggest international stars in Hollywood can.

Back in October, it was only after some chanting from fans that she embraced Hussey in a quick smooch at the airport. To add, they've never stepped out on the red carpet together and she keeps details about their relationship to a public minimum. As she explained to Billboard, she doesn't want to that kind of fame.

"I know that it would be a lot more interesting for people if I posted more about my private life or was involved in the gossip or whatever," she told the magazine. "I just don't like it. I just want to be a good artist. I don't want to be a great celebrity. I'm not!"