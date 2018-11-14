Camila Cabello Says Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Makes Her the Happiest She's Ever Been

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 7:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Camila Cabello, Marie Claire

Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello for Marie Claire

It's been about a year since Camila Cabello started dating Matthew Hussey—and the 21-year-old singer will "never be the same."

The former Fifth Harmony member opened up about her 31-year-old beau in the Holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire

"He's so similar to me," she told the magazine. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."  

According to the publication, Cabello met Hussey on the set of Today. While the exact date wasn't specified, the singer performed as part of the morning show's concert series in September 2017. Hussey regularly appeared on the program to give relationship advice. Still, fans didn't pick up on their romance until February 2018, when they were spotted packing on the PDA Mexico.

However, it looks like the dating coach has received the stamp of approval from her family, which is important considering the artist is "super attached" to her relatives.

Photos

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey's PDA-Filled Beach Trip

Camila Cabello, Marie Claire

Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello for Marie Claire

Even though they've been together for a while now, Cabello still gets nervous when her main man attends one of her concerts.

"Any time he's there, I get super nervous," she said. "I stutter or my hands are shaky."

She even gets shy just talking about her main man publicly. 

"It's annoying, because we've been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now,'" she said. 

However, Cabello's shy side shouldn't come as a surprise to her fans. While music lovers are used to seeing her as a confident performer, the "Havana" star admitted she's an introvert and that she had severe stage fright as a child. 

"Basically, there's the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one—the kind of introverted, shy one—and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy," she told the magazine.

To read her full interview, check out the Holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire—on newsstands Nov. 20.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Couples , Marie Claire , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

LOL! Kim Kardashian Jokingly Threatens to Cut Tristan Thompson in Khloe Kardashian's Delivery Room

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Bollywood A-Listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Get Married in Lavish Ceremony

ESC: Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

How Chip and Joanna Gaines Continue to Renovate Their Unbelievably Successful Empire

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Just Confirmed He's Dating Jessie J With One Swoon-Worthy Post

Michelle Obama's Unfiltered Confessions With Oprah

5 Reasons Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Perfect Partners

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.