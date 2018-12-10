Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are sharing the emotional journey of their daughter's birth.

The two of them welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James Union Wade, into the world on Nov. 7. She was born via surrogate and dubbed their "miracle baby" in a heartfelt Instagram post one day later. Union explained that the proper way to say Kaavia's name is "Kah-Vee-Uh James."

On Monday, the Being Mary Jane star shared a video on Instagram that gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the months leading up to Kaavia's birth and why she and Wade went the surrogate route. Throughout her marriage to the Miami Heat basketball star, Union has been vocal about fertility struggles she faced over the years—including having "eight or nine" miscarriages. "It just feels like a lot of shame," she said of her miscarriages. "Just years of shame and humiliation and betrayal of your body. It's so many emotions."

She explained in the caption that the road to Kaavia's birth wasn't exactly easy. "Every family is unique. How each family is created and comes together is special," she wrote. "Kaavia James Union Wade's journey into our arms was long and at times brutal. There were heartbreaks that nearly broke us and streams of tears that turned into raging rivers."

Their baby was the light at the end of the tunnel. She added, "But then came Kaavia James. This is our birth journey. Thank you for all the love, support and understanding and all the people who held us up when we lost hope."