We're one month away from the 2019 Golden Globes!

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will take the stage at the Beverly Hilton to host the award show on Jan. 6. It was announced on Thursday morning that co-host Oh is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama at the ceremony.

In addition to the hosts and the nominees, the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador has also been announced: Isan Elba! The daughter of Idris Elba joins a list of celeb kids who have taken on the Golden Globe Ambassador title. Remember when Dakota Johnson was honored with the role in 2006?