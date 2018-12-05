9 Asian Beauty Products To Get Your Glow On

All the best products from Korea, Japan and Singapore that are essential for a radiant complexion.

3CE Back To Baby Daily Moisture, $23 Perfect as a makeup base, this two-in-one moisturiser and primer delivers immediate hydration and plumps skin surface for flawless foundation application. It is water-based and is easily absorbed into the skin so it doesn't leave behind any greasy residue. Plus, it also improves makeup wear so your foundation lasts longer and looks fresher for a longer period of time.

Blithe Pressed Serum Gold Apricot Moisturiser, $64 Formulated with gold apricot, it has a luxurious yet lightweight texture that melts into skin to provide an excellent moisturizing effect. Once your skin is plump and smooth, it reflects light better so it looks brighter and more luminous.

CAOLION Magic Black Powder Sparkling Wash Powder, $45 Ideal for sweeping away excess sebum, accumulated dirt, grime and dead skin cells, this cleansing powder purifies skin, gently exfoliates and reduces the appearance of pores. All you have to do is dispense about a half teaspoonful, add water and emulsify before applying all over your face and rinse with lukewarm water to reveal a clearer complexion.

Skin Inc My Daily Dose Of Glow, $98 Comprising of a blend of vitamin A, hyaluronic acid and chlorella extract, this serum works to revive dull and ageing skin for a brighter, smoother complexion. Vitamin A works by stimulating skin's cellular renewal; chlorella extract evens out discolouration while hyaluronic acid improves skin suppleness.

Sulwhasoo Snowise Brightening Exfoliating Mask, $85 for 80ml Made with White Ginseng powder and infused with honey, this gently sloughs away dead skin cells and replenishes skin with moisture for a smooth and supple complexion. Apply a thin layer onto cleansed, dry skin and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then, massage into skin for two minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water for a more refined skin texture that looks brighter and feels softer.

The History of WHOO Cheongidan Hwa Hyun Essence, $330 Harnessing the revitalising properties of ginseng and powdered jade, this lightweight emulsion penetrates into skin easily to improve skin luminosity. Beyond that, it also banishes dullness and regulates skin's moisture and sebum levels. Over time, skin is soothed, inflammation is minimised and your complexion has a lit-from-within glow.

Shiseido InnerGlow Cheek Powder, $56 With a unique blush-highlighter hybrid formula, this cheek powder imparts your skin with a flush of colour and a candlelit radiance. Lightweight and sheer, it goes onto skin smoothly and can be easily layered on for added luminosity.

Erborian Pink Perfect Crème, $56 Developed in collaboration with skincare experts from Korea, this makeup base infuses skin with moisture so skin surface is plumper and smoother for seamless makeup application. It also has a pink tint to counter sallowness for a brighter, rosier finish.

Wei Rice Sprout Express Glow Illuminating Mask, $15 Saturated in a nutrient-rich essence, this oil- and alcohol-free formula restores skin moisture, improves skin clarity and inhibits hyperpigmentation for a radiant complexion. Packed with amino acids, flavonoids, vitamin C, it locks in moisture, protects skin from free radicals and accelerates collagen production for brighter, smoother, suppler skin.