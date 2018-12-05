19 White Elephant Gifts for the Win

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., 5 Dec. 2018 3:00 AM

Going to a holiday party? Of course you are!

Or, being the busy bee that you are, you're probably going to a few this month. It's exciting to mix and mingle but, truth be told, you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange. We feel you. Selecting a gift that's funny but still cool and will be hit, no matter the person that gets it, is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming and this list of 19 sure-to-please gifts will certainly be well received. 

All you have to do is press add to cart!

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game

BUY IT: Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game, $15 at Amazon

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Gingerbread Man Can't Feel My Face T Shirt

BUY IT: Gingerbread Man Can't Feel My Face T Shirt, $16 at Spencers

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Shark Slippers

BUY IT: Shark Slippers, $18 at H&M

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Party Animal Head Mask

BUY IT:  Party Animal Head Mask, Unicorn, $17 at Amazon

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler Cup

BUY IT: Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler Cup, $30 at Amazon

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

2-Pack Guest Towels

BUY IT: 2-pack Guest Towels, $10 at H&M

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Rose Fluffy Slip-On Slipper

BUY IT: Rose Fluffy Slip-On Slipper, $15 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Faux Fur Throw

BUY IT: Faux Fur Throw, $28 at Target

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Stuff Every Wine Snob Should Know

BUY IT: Stuff Every Wine Snob Should Know, $10 at Urban Outfitters

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Elf Ugly Holiday Short Sleeve T-Shirt

BUY IT: Elf Ugly Holiday Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $10 at Target

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask

BUY IT: Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask, $32 at Amazon

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Drinko Bottle Cap Drinking Game

BUY IT: Drinko Bottle Cap Drinking Game, $20 at Spencers

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Retro Handheld Game Console

BUY IT: Retro Handheld Game Console, $19 at Amazon

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

What Do You Meme The Real Housewives

BUY IT:  What Do You Meme The Real Housewives, $13 at Urban Outfitters

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Boxed 4-Pack Scented Candles

BUY IT: Boxed 4-Pack Scented Candles, $18 at H&M

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Cocktail Mixers

BUY IT: Cocktail Mixers, $15 at Target

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Dr. Seuss The Grinch Ceramic Mugs

BUY IT: Dr. Seuss The Grinch Ceramic Mugs 2 pack, $20 at Target

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Nike Brasila Training Gymsack

BUY IT: Nike Brasila Training Gymsack, $12 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: White Elephant Gifts

Champion Double Up Sack Pack

BUY IT: Champion Double Up Sack Pack, $10 at Nordstrom Rack

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

