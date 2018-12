Mond-Days: Everything You Need To Know About The 2018 VS Fashion Show & 2018 AACAs

In the first episode of Mond-days, E! News Asia host Mond Gutierrez recaps all the highlights from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, including breakout star Kelsey Merritt, the first Filipino to grace the fashion show's runway.

Mond also talks about the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards coming up this week and what to expect on the red carpet.

Watch the full video above to find out more.