by Corinne Heller | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 1:50 PM
Tyrese Gibson is remembering his late friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, five years to the day of his death.
Walker died in a car crash in Valencia, California, north of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his parents, four siblings and a daughter, Meadow Walker, who is now 20.
On Friday, the fifth anniversary of the Walker's death, Gibson, 39, shared on his Instagram page a heartbreaking tribute to the actor.
He included photos of the two together as well as footage of himself standing onstage at the 2015 Noble Awards beside fellow Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, who gave an emotional speech remembering Walker.
"5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare......." Gibson wrote. "Believe me it's still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally....."
"Something that would make you smile today.... His I am Paul Walker Documentary was just released today on itunes......" Gibson continued. "Please keep praying for the WALKER family especially his daughter @meadowwalker who's one of the strongest most resilient angels out there!!"
Meadow liked his post and commented with two red heart emojis. Her uncle Cody Walker also posted a heart emoji.
Jordana Brewster, who played Walker's character's love interest in the Fast & Furious films, also paid tribute to the actor.
"5 years without you today. I miss you. I love you," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the star.
Walker and Gibson became friends more than a decade ago.
A day after Walker's fatal accident, Gibson visited the crash site, which was turned into a makeshift memorial, and broke down in tears as he stood among the fans.
Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure Are Down to Star in Ocean's 8 Style Christmas Movie...Let's Make That Happen
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?