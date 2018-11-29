Hailey Baldwin Won't Become a Mom "Any Time Soon"

"By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad," the Grammy winner told WWD back in 2011. "I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do—to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25." With his 25th birthday approaching in March, the Biebs can check that goal off his bucket list. As for little ones, there's still plenty of time to address that goal.

When they do become parents, Baldwin and Bieber will have an idea of how to raise their kids in the glare of Hollywood's spotlight—after all, both have been in it since they were teens. Fortunately for the famous daughter of Stephen Baldwin, all the family's attention was not immediately directed at her.

"I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn't start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19," she told the magazine. "There are some ‘normal' things I never did—like go to college—but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17."