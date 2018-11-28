Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' whirlwind romance is about to reach a new chapter: marriage!

The star-studded couple, who got engaged just four short months ago, are ready to tie the knot in just a few days. With their vows reportedly slated for the end of this week, the Bollywood beauty and pop crooner will soon officially kick off a life together as husband and wife.

It wasn't that long ago that the two showed up to the 2017 Met Gala together, sparking the first flurry of rumors that they were more than friends, though Chopra coyly brushed the claims off.

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together because it was fun," she told a prying Jimmy Kimmelat the time.