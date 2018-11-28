Relive Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Romance in Photos

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 28 Nov. 2018 3:00 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Pre-Wedding

AP/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' whirlwind romance is about to reach a new chapter: marriage!

The star-studded couple, who got engaged just four short months ago, are ready to tie the knot in just a few days. With their vows reportedly slated for the end of this week, the Bollywood beauty and pop crooner will soon officially kick off a life together as husband and wife. 

It wasn't that long ago that the two showed up to the 2017 Met Gala together, sparking the first flurry of rumors that they were more than friends, though Chopra coyly brushed the claims off. 

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together because it was fun," she told a prying Jimmy Kimmelat the time. 

Photos

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Party

But, as her future husband later revealed, they connected first over text through a mutual friend and chatted for six months before meeting for the first time in person. Then, as friends, they attended the gala last year. 

"People would ask us both in sort of interview setting and private, 'Are you guys seeing each other?' and the answer was no and people thought we were being coy and so did we until we cut to now we're engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself," Jonas told Jimmy Fallon in September. 

By April, they "just knew it was right and jumped right in." In other words, they fell in love. 

Ahead of their big day, relive their sweet romance in pictures in E!'s gallery below:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock

Rumors Fly

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they attended the 2017 MET Gala together, but both claimed it was completely platonic. The duo, however, stayed in touch and their friendship eventually turned into love.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Twitter

Reunited

A year after their appearance at the MET Gala, the pair reignited romance rumors as they were spotted by fans at a Los Angeles Dodger's Game, a concert at the Hollywood Bowl and getting cozy with friend during Memorial Day Weekend.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

BACKGRID

Airport Spotting

The new couple was spotted arriving at NYC's JFK Airport with coffees in hand. It was later revealed that they were visiting New Jersey for a Jonas family wedding.

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Wedding Date

Nick brought his new flame to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. The singer looked sharp in a dark navy suit while the actress stunned in a shimmering gold wrap dress.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

Summer in Mumbai

Nick and Priyanka stepped out for a date night in her home city of Mumbai, India. While visiting, Jonas met his girlfriend's mom.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

Insta Official

The usually very private Priyanka shared her affection for the new man in her life by posting a picture of Nick alongside her brother in her home country captioning the shot, "My favourite men."

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

Goodbye India

After a successful visit to meet Priyanka's family in her native India, the couple flew out of Mumbai to return to the States.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

GADE / BACKGRID

Supportive Girlfriend

Priyanka attended her beau's concert in Brazil, where she was seen dancing along to the music and taking pictures. She shared a video of Jonas performing captioning it "Him" before adding a heart eyes emoji.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, EXCLUSIVE

Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Family Fun

After spending time with Priyanka's family, it was time for fun with Nick's famous fam as well. The couple rode bikes in New York City with other members of the Jonas family, including Joe and his fiancée Sophie.

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID

Birthday Girl

The couple spent the week in London celebrating the actress' 36th birthday. The pair has been spotted grabbing dinner, exploring the city together and going on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

Time to Party

Jonas and Chopra attend the pre-engagement party of Mukesh Ambanis' eldest son Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Newslions Media / MEGA

Dinner for Two

Before kicking off their engagement celebrations in India, the couple enjoy a dinner date at the JW Marriot.

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

An Engagement Announcement

After weeks of speculation, the two confirm their engagement in August with a sweet Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

Family Time

After their Roka ceremony, the duo toasts to their newly engaged status with a party. Of course, their parents were there to celebrate with them.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Backgrid

A Romantic Getaway

Shortly after celebrating their engagement with their families, the pair jets off for an island getaway. Jealous?

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID

Brunch Date

The future Mrs. Jonas and her fiancé grab brunch at Nobu in August.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2018 US Open

USTA

The Game of Love

Did somebody say "love?" The Quantico star and "Chains" singer are all smiles as they attend the 2018 U.S. Open.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Soho Style

The couple walks the streets of New York hand in hand before kicking off their Fashion Week activities.

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2018 New York Fashion Week, NYFW Sightings

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Coming Full Circle

The singer and the actress sit front row at Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary show at New York Fashion Week. The show may have given the duo flashbacks to when they wore the famous designer to the 2017 Met Gala.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Instagram

Looking Ahead

"When the future looks oh so bright... @priyankachopra," Jonas captioned this Instagram photo of the couple on Oct. 16.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

Future Mr. and Mrs.

After a low-key romance, the engaged pair are not as shy about their social media PDA. 

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Thanksgiving 2018

Instagram

Couple's First Thanksgiving

Just ahead of their highly anticipated nuptials, the couple reunite in India to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding, Pre-Wedding Dinner

Instagram

Food & Friends

Before saying "I do," the two kick off their pre-wedding festivities by dining with family and friends in Juhu. 

