9 Celeb-Loved Brands That Do Good and Make You Look Good

Fashion brands are turning the tide, demonstrating that you don't have to give up style to do good in the world.
In honor of Giving Tuesday, an e-commerce holiday that encourages fashion and beauty brands to give a portion of their proceeds to charity, we're celebrating the companies that are doing good, today and every day. These brands have built innovative, alternative business models in order to combat our world's ills—poverty, gender inequity and bullying, for example—and offer products that allow consumers to look good on the outside and feel good on the inside.
Promoting sustainable and socially conscious practices, celebrities are happy to support these businesses. From necklaces that decrease homelessness to fair trade marketplaces, Hollywood stars are sporting products that give back. For example, purchasing Priyanka Chopra's purse today (as seen here) will result in a donation to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides low-income children with diapers, clothing and other necessities.
In fact, celebrities and fashion icons are at the forefront of moving fashion, the third most polluting industry in the world, towards sustainability.
This week, the launch of the CFDA + Lexus Fashion Initiative Circular Capsule Collection is a prime example. After the CFDA awarded Rosario Dawson and her business partner Abrima Erwiah for their fashion line, Studio One Eighty Nine, which promotes African and African-inspired designs as a socially conscious lifestyle brand, CFDA and Lexus have released a capsule collection and exhibit to showcase that fashion brands that are moving the needle in sustainability.
Today, we're honoring fashion brands that are giving back and doing good. Because of them, we can be fashion-forward and do gooders all at the same time. Shop the brands below!
Senreve
The SF-based accessories brand, which was created to meet the needs of working women, is continuing its quest to service by partnering with non-profit Baby2Baby. Today, twenty-five percent of your purchase will be donated to the non-profit.
Raven + Lily
This fair trade marketplace with a following that includes Shay Mitchell and Joanna Gaines brings goods from Morocco, Malaysia, Kenya, Ethiopia and more countries to encourage female entrepreneurship all over the world. Today, fifty percent of all sales will be donated to charity.
Draper James
Today, Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand is putting sisterhood first with a limited-edition line that donates one hundred percent of proceeds to Girls Inc., an organization that promotes the development of girls and young women.
The Giving Keys
This jewelry brand, loved by celebs like Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, employs women that are transitioning out of homelessness in Los Angeles. With its social impact employment model, every purchase you make (on any day) helps to creates jobs.
The Little Market
Lauren Conrad's nonprofit, The Little Market, doubles as a fashion-forward store, where you can buy fair trade products from women all over the world.
Stella McCartney
The British-born fashion designer, responsible for Meghan Markle's wedding reception dress, has built a reputation for her sustainable practices, leading the way for other fashion designers. Her brand's mission states, "Each decision we make is a symbol of our commitment to defining what the future of fashion looks like. From never using leather or fur and pioneering new alternative materials to utilizing cutting edge technologies, pushing towards circularity, protecting ancient and endangered forests and measuring our impact with ground-breaking tools."
Reformation
While this brand has a cult following that includes Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and more, it's a leading brand in terms of sustainability.
"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do—all our garments are made from super sustainable materials, rescued deadstock fabrics and repurposed vintage clothing," the company states on its website.
Toms
This shoe company has altruism in its DNA.In honor of Giving Tuesday, the brand that provides shoes, shelter and aid to people around the world is offering 30 percent off of items.
Madewell
Today, Madewell is presenting us with a marketplace, in which your purchases benefit others. Partnering with Girls Inc., the Human Rights Campaign and other initiatives, 100 percent of the retail price from your purchase will be donated to charity.
