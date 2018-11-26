It was hurtful when "armchair psychiatrists" would watch her public meltdowns and then try to label her problems. "It definitely isn't fun when people diagnose you with what they think you are. That was always really bothersome to me, " she says, while also acknowledging her behavior was "so strange" that she understands why people wanted to make sense of it. "If you deny anything and tell them what it actually is, they don't believe you. Truly, for me, [my behavior] was drug-induced­, and whenever I got off of [drugs], I was always back to normal."

With her "experimenting" days "long over," she hopes others can learn from her mistakes. "My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life. Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter. There are gateway drugs—and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that—but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way," Bynes warns. "Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did."

