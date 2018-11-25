Roseanne Barr says she is "fine" and has had "no medical issues" following online rumors that she suffered a heart attack.

A man alleging to be the 66-year-old former Roseanne star's assistant "Frank" recently made the claim while calling Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan as he was filming a live Periscope video, spurring further speculation on social media.

"I'm fine," Barr tweeted on Saturday night, alongside a photo of herself posing in a pirate wench-themed T-shirt and printed leggings.

An hour later, she wrote, "I was the victim of a prank. I've had no medical issues. I'm spending time at home with my family and relaxing."

Stranahan later said in another Periscope video that he was "genuinely upset" by the call. He said he has been in contact with Roseanne in the past and that the actress' name and phone number had popped up when the caller had phoned him.

Her photo marked the first time she has shared on social media a still photo of herself since August, when she posted a selfie and tweeted, "Got new Dr.'s and am doing better now. Thanks everyone!"