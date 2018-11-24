Grool!

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, reprises his role in Ariana Grande's new "Thank U, Next" music video, which parodies the movie as well as Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde.

"Aaron [heart emoji] Regina. Thank U, Next," the 37-year-old actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him and Grande, who is dressed as Rachel McAdams' character Regina George.

"That's CRAZY......why would I break up with u? Ur so hot," Grande commented, quoting Mean Girls.

"So you agree?? You think I'm really hot?" Bennett said.

Grande, 25, has been posting sneak peek images from the project all week and on Saturday, she shared two photos of Bennett standing with her and friends Alexa Luria as Karen Smith, Courtney Chipolone as Gretchen Wieners and Dynasty star and fellow Victorious alum Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies as Lindsay Lohan's character Cady—and you'll do a double take to make sure it's not actually the latter actress, because they could be twins!