Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Video Features Real Aaron Samuels From Mean Girls

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 24 Nov. 2018 10:15 AM

Grool!

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, reprises his role in Ariana Grande's new "Thank U, Next" music video, which parodies the movie as well as Bring It On13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde.

"Aaron [heart emoji] Regina. Thank U, Next," the 37-year-old actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him and Grande, who is dressed as Rachel McAdams' character Regina George.

"That's CRAZY......why would I break up with u? Ur so hot," Grande commented, quoting Mean Girls.

"So you agree?? You think I'm really hot?" Bennett said.

Grande, 25, has been posting sneak peek images from the project all week and on Saturday, she shared two photos of Bennett standing with her and friends Alexa Luria as Karen Smith, Courtney Chipolone as Gretchen Wieners and Dynasty star and fellow Victorious alum Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies as Lindsay Lohan's character Cady—and you'll do a double take to make sure it's not actually the latter actress, because they could be twins!

And don't tell the ladies—Samuels' hair is not pushed back.

"Grool," Bennett commented on one of the pics.

 

While Grande has confirmed that her parody photos are teasing her video for "Thank U, Next," a breakup anthem that references her famous exes, including the late Mac Miller and Pete Davidson, she has not given a release date for her the project.

"Has she told us when yet," Gigi Hadid commented on the Mean Girls group pic.

"Yes pls give ur fans what we need," her sister Bella Hadid said.

"@bellahadid @gigihadid I love ya'll so much," Grande replied.

