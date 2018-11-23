Jake Owen and Girlfriend Erica Hartlein Expecting First Child Together

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 23 Nov. 2018 9:44 AM

Jake Owen, Erica Hartlein

Denise Truscello/ACMA2018/Getty Images

Baby on board!

Country superstar Jake Owen and girlfriend Erica Hartlein are expecting their first child together. The exciting baby news was revealed on ABC's I'm Coming Home special on Thursday night, during which Owen visited his hometown of Vero Beach in Florida.

"This'll throw you guys for a loop," Owen told his family during the special, adding that they haven't told anyone yet. "Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family."

After the announcement was made, Hartlein told the group, "Now I'm gonna turn really red!"

A rep for Owen also confirmed the exciting news to People, revealing that they couple is expecting their baby to arrive in late spring, early summer.

Read

Jake Owen and Lacey Buchanan Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage

Owen also has a daughter, Olive Pearl, from his previous marriage to model Lacey Buchanan.

Owen and Buchanan got engaged in April 2012 and tied the knot a month later. They welcomed their daughter months later in Nov. 2012. The couple later divorced after three years of marriage.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Owen wrote on Twitter at the time. "We appreciate your support and privacy in this matter."

