Venus Williams Reaches Settlement in Fatal Car Crash

UPDATE: Venus Williams has reached a settlement in the case of a 2017 fatal car crash that left 78-year-old Jerome Barson dead. Court documents obtained by E! News show that the legal settlement was filed at a courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 15.

The documents do not state the financial stipulations behind the agreement, with the exception that each party will pay its own legal fees and costs.

________

It's been a bumpy few months for Venus Williams, but she got a bout of good news today when the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department released that based on the findings that it would not be filing charges against the tennis star over her fatal car crash in June that left one man dead, E! News can confirm.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department told E! News, "Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida State Statutes, no charges will be filed in this case."

On June 9, Williams was involved in a collision with Jerome Barson and his wife on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The 78-year-old man died two weeks later after being taken to the ICU with head trauma. The victim's wife (who suffered broken bones and other injuries) was behind the wheel and approaching an intersection when the tennis pro's 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV moved into the intersection at the same time.