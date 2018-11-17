15 Early Black Friday Sale Items We’re Adding to Our Shopping Bag

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 17 Nov. 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Shopping

Stocksy

OK, so maybe you're not technically hitting the mall, but there are tons of online early Black Friday sales happening now.

Maybe you're in the market for a new winter coat. We're not against a baby blue teddy coat slashed from $150 to $89. Or maybe you'd rather spend your paycheck on a fancy new Nespresso machine that's almost $300 off the sticker price. Don't even get us started on a few great electronic deals you can get in on. 

Our point: Don't wait for Black Friday to roll around. Start shopping and saving now!

ESC: Shopping

SOMETHING NAVY Coat

BUY IT:  SOMETHING NAVY Teddy Faux Fur Coat, $149 $89.40

 

ESC: Shopping

Max Mara Leather Backpack

BUY IT: Max Mara Leather Backpack, $750 $393.75

 

ESC: Shopping

Nutribullet

BUY IT: Nutribullet Pro 900 Series, $159.98 $79.99

 

Article continues below

ESC: Shopping

E2 CONCEPTS Bar Cart

BUY IT:  E2 CONCEPTS Wood Bar Cart, $225 $150.75


 

ESC: Shopping

LOUISE ET CIE Bootie

BUY IT:  LOUISE ET CIE Sonya Pointy Toe Bootie, $149.95 $99.90

 

ESC: Shopping

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with all-new Echo Dot

BUY IT:  Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with all-new Echo Dot, $99.98 $59.98

Article continues below

ESC: Shopping

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set

BUY IT: Cuisinart Professional Series Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set, $575 $199.99

 

ESC: Shopping

Eliza J Leopard Shirtdress

BUY IT: Eliza J Leopard Print Shirtdress, $158 $94.80

 

ESC: Shopping

Kendra Scott Tray

BUY IT: KENDRA SCOTT Stone Slab Tray, $495 $296.98

 

Article continues below

ESC: Shopping

Moto X with Amazon Alexa hands-free

BUY IT:  Moto X with Amazon Alexa Hands-Free, $399.99 $199.99

 

ESC: Shopping

Loeffler Randall Leather Satchel

BUY IT: Loeffler Randall Minimal Rider Small Metallic Leather Satchel, $350 $245

 

ESC: Shopping

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free

BUY IT:  Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $149.99 $99.99

 

Article continues below

ESC: Shopping

KENDRA SCOTT Jewelry Box

BUY IT:  KENDRA SCOTT Jewelry Box, $150 $89.98

ESC: Shopping

AERIN Candle

BUY IT:  AERIN Scented Jar Candle, $60 $35.98

 

ESC: Shopping

Nespresso Machine

BUY IT: Nespresso Vertuo Bundle by Breville, $440 $162.49

 

Article continues below

For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Style , Holidays , Black Friday
Latest News
RuPaul, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Blood, Sweat and Rhinestones: How RuPaul Built a Mothertucking Empire Out of Nothing

Tara Grinstead

The Shocking True Story of Up and Vanished: How an Arm-Chair Detective Solved a 12-Year Old Cold Case

Chris Watts, Trial

The Details of Chris Watts' Triple Murder Case Are Even Crazier Than You Realized

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Best Moments

Barack and Michelle Obama's Love Story Isn't What You Thought It Was—It's Even Better

Cassie, Sean Diddy Combs, 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

Diddy and Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Reunite After Kim Porter's Death

Amanda Knox, Instagram

How Amanda Knox Rebuilt Her Life Into Something Resembling Normal After Her International Nightmare

Avicii Memorial Service

Avicii's Family and Hundreds of Fans Gather for Elaborate Memorial Service

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.