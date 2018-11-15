Surprise!

Garth Brooks performed his new song "Stronger Than Me" at the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, which marked the first time not only fans got to hear the track, but also his wife of almost 13 years and fellow country star Trisha Yearwood.

"I need like a Kleenex endorsement and waterproof mascara, apparently," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner on the red carpet before the award ceremony. "Everybody he's played it for has cried, and I have not heard it. And I think probably most people think, 'Oh, she's probably heard it. I have not heard it, so I'm a little nervous."

"I'm excited, I'm nervous from everything and just hope the song hits her the way it hit me," Brooks told E! News. "'Cause the first time I heard it, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is a song I've been looking for my whole time with her, so I hope she feels the same."

Both Brooks, 56, and Yearwood, 54, got emotional during his performance. Yearwood was seen watching her husband from the audience and blowing him a kiss.