Garth Brooks and the 2018 CMA Awards Pay Tribute to Borderline Shooting Victims

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 14 Nov. 2018 5:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Garth Brooks

ABC

Tonight's 2018 CMA Awards is dedicated to a few very special fans.

As this evening's live broadcast kicked off, Garth Brooks appeared on stage with an important message for viewers at home.

"I'm Garth brooks, and on behalf of our country music community, I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, Calif.," he explained. "Tonight, let's celebrate their lives."

He continued, "Let the music unite us with love in their enduring memory. So please, join me now in a moment of silence."

Soon after, Garth took off his cowboy hat as the camera panned to the Bridgestone Arena audience.

Photos

CMA Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Luke Bryan would then proceed with the show by opening the night with one of his biggest hits. "All right, CMAs. Let's do what we do," he shared. "And let's be proud of what makes us country tonight."

On November 7, a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill in Southern California. Many of the victims were students who were enjoying country college night at the popular venue.

Ultimately, tonight will be all about country music as Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return as co-hosts.

Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett are just some of the music superstars scheduled to perform. And yes, Chris Stapleton leads the way with five nominations.

The 2018 CMA Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Garth Brooks , 2018 CMA Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals She Is Having a Baby Boy at the 2018 CMA Awards

Idris Elba, Suit

Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Named Golden Globe Ambassador 2019

ESC: Gabrielle Union

30 Outfits That Prove Gabrielle Union Will Be a Super-Stylish Mom

Garth Brooks, 2017 CMA Awards, Show

CMA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kellie Pickler, 52nd Annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet: Kellie Pickler, Cassadee Pope and More

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Her Baby Bump Literally Bloom at the 2018 CMA Awards

Lady Gaga, Fire

Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and More A-Listers Stepping Up for California Wildfire Relief Efforts

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.