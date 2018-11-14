Marvel's Tribute to Stan Lee Will Make You Cry

Marvel is saluting its late icon, Stan Lee.

It was announced on Monday that the legendary co-creator of Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Hulk and Iron Man has died age 95.

On Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment posted a heartwarming tribute to Lee, which included a montage of throwback videos of him.

"Marvel and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls," the group tweeted. "Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan 'The Man' Lee."