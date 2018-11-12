Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Audi
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 11:45 AM
Members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in mourning over the news of Stan Lee's death; The pop culture icon, who founded Marvel Comics and served as its editor, publisher and writer, was 95 years old. Lee is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, who died in July 2017.
Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, honored the comic book legend via social media. "Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect," he tweeted. "The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."
"We at Stan Lee's Lee POW! Entertainment are saddened by the loss of our friend and mentor Stan Lee, the father of pop culture. His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place," Shane Duffy, POW! Entertainment's CEO, said in a statement. "He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."
Lee's long-time publicist, Dawn Miller, also issued a statement to E! News Monday afternoon. "Stan Lee was a tremendous character that will never be forgotten. He brought joy to so many, the world has lost a true legend," Miller said. "I feel honored to have worked with him for so many years and witnessed the magic of his charisma and creative genius, may he rest in peace."
"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all," Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, added. "Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family and his millions of fans."
As news of Lee's death spread, many actors and filmmakers who worked on marvel Studios' biggest films—including Avengers, Deadpool, Iron Man and X-Men—shared their condolences:
"I owe it all to you," the Iron Man actor wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace, Stan."
"There will never be another Stan Lee," tweeted Evans, who began playing Captain America in 2011. "For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"
"Damn...RIP Stan," the Deadpool actor wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for everything."
"We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe," Jackman, who began playing X-Men's Wolverine in 2000, wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and to have helped bring one of his characters to life."
"Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living," the star of Ant-Man and the Wasp wrote on Instagram. "I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp."
"Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die. Now THAT'S thinking ahead," the Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director tweeted. "Thanks for so much of my life. You'll never not be in it."
"On set right now and just heard the news. Stan gave us so much joy, and not just as an exceptional storyteller and artist, but also through his work with his foundation," the actor, who plays War Machine, tells E! news. "His 'Tony Stank' line will live with us forever. Rest in power, friend."
"Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss and Ray Bradbury. That's where it begins and ends with me," Brolin, who played both Cable and Thanos onscreen, wrote on Instagram. "To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted. Rest in peace, dear Stan. You made our time here a better one."
"Onward and upward to greater glory!" tweeted Basset, who played Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda, in Black Panther. "Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior!"
"Thank you great legend. You will be missed," Stan, who plays Winter Soldier, wrote on Instagram. "I wouldn't be here without you."
"How many millions of us are indebted to this guy? None more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy," said Holland, who is the third actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen. "What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace, Stan."
"Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius," tweeted Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis in the Thor films. "It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest in peace."
"What can I say about the loss of a visionary who created one of my favorite characters I've ever played? Like a lot of us, I just figured Stan Lee would live forever, yet his fun loving wit, charm, and poetic legacy lives on for generations to come," Jones, who starred in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Sivler Surfer, wrote on Instagram. "My heart hurts, and he will be sorely missed."
On Instagram, the Iron Fist star wrote, "Thank you for your imagination, passion and humor."
"RIP Stan Lee. True legend. He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil," Chung, who plays Blink on Gifted, wrote on Instagram. "It was an honor working for you."
"Was an honor my friend. Rest easy. Thanks for letting me play," the actor, who plays The Punisher on Netflix, wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for giving us so much. You will be missed."
"I am so grateful to have known and worked with this man, even briefly, over the years," said Levi, who played Fandral in two Thor films. "He quite literally changed the landscape of entertainment forever. The term 'legend' seems to get thrown around a lot these days, but this man is most deserving of it. Thank you for everything, Stan. May the heavens be made more colorful with your arrival. Excelsior."
"Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest in paradise," the actress, who played nurse Claire Temple in multiple Netflix series, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!!"
"Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy," the directing duo wrote on Instagram. "You will be dearly, dearly missed..."
