Members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in mourning over the news of Stan Lee's death; The pop culture icon, who founded Marvel Comics and served as its editor, publisher and writer, was 95 years old. Lee is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, who died in July 2017.

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, honored the comic book legend via social media. "Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect," he tweeted. "The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."

"We at Stan Lee's Lee POW! Entertainment are saddened by the loss of our friend and mentor Stan Lee, the father of pop culture. His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place," Shane Duffy, POW! Entertainment's CEO, said in a statement. "He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."

Lee's long-time publicist, Dawn Miller, also issued a statement to E! News Monday afternoon. "Stan Lee was a tremendous character that will never be forgotten. He brought joy to so many, the world has lost a true legend," Miller said. "I feel honored to have worked with him for so many years and witnessed the magic of his charisma and creative genius, may he rest in peace."

"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all," Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, added. "Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family and his millions of fans."

As news of Lee's death spread, many actors and filmmakers who worked on marvel Studios' biggest films—including Avengers, Deadpool, Iron Man and X-Men—shared their condolences: