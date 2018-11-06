When the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped, fans were divided over whether Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) mispronounced Gellert Grindelwald's name to sound like Grindel-vald instead of Grindel-wald. Stephen Colbert got right down to it on The Late Show Monday, asking, "In the first movies, they called him 'Grindel-wald.' What's the deal?"

"It's a very good question," said Law, whose character did not appear in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. "I dive straight in calling him Grindel-vald, assuming—because I had this very good friendship with him—that I got it right. Eddie Redmayne—who plays, obviously, the great Newt Scamander—pointed it out halfway through the film. He said, 'I don't call him that; I call him Grindel-wald.' But it was too late [to do anything]. I think it's because Albus knows him well. At some point, Gellert said, 'Uh, can you please call me Grindel-vald?' I'm sticking to that."

Law should have asked J.K. Rowling, as she created the character. After all, she blew fans' minds when she revealed in 2015 that most people had been saying Voldemort's name wrong.