It's everyone's favorite green princess!

In addition to being a supermodel and TV personality, Heidi Klum also specializes in Halloween. The star has been known to take the holiday very seriously and hosts an annual star-studded bash, where she and her guests can show off their impressive costumes. Such was the case once again on Wednesday night when famous faces gathered at NYC's Lavo to party the night away in character.

While guests like Neil Patrick Harris and Lupita Nyong'odefinitely got into the Halloween spirit in their spot-on looks, it was Klum who took Halloween to the next level once again by transforming into Shrek's Princess Fiona.

After teasing fans with videos and photos of the prosthetic process, the star made her grand arrival alongside her Shrek, boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, in none other than a carriage. Bonus points for keeping on theme, you two!