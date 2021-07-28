Bob Odenkirk Is in Stable Condition After Suffering "Heart-Related" Incident

Award-winning actor Bob Odenkirk is on the road to recovery.
On Tuesday, July 27, the 58-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while on the set of Better Call Saul. The hit AMC series is currently filming its sixth and final season.
At the time, TMZ reported that he fell down while filming a scene in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance for additional help.
Following his medical emergency, the star's rep confirms to E! News that he "is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident."
"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," his rep said in a statement on Wednesday, July 28. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."
Soon after news of his injury surfaced online, several cast members spoke out on social media asking for prayers for their co-star and friend.
Bryan Cranston wrote, "Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning…Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."
Aaron Paul added, "I love you my friend."
Additionally, Bob's son, Nate Odenkirk, reassured fans that his dad was recovering.
"He's going to be okay," Nate tweeted.
Throughout his long career in Hollywood, Bob has received four Emmy nominations in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as con-man lawyer Saul Goodman on Better Call Saul. The show, which is currently filming season six, is a spinoff of Breaking Bad.
In the middle of filming the show's final season, Bob couldn't help but reflect on a role that has provided countless opportunities including a Critics' Choice Television Award.
"Here's the great thing about the character I get to play, as opposed to maybe Walter White or Tony Soprano or other long-running lead characters. My character has an incredible amount of variety written into his behavior," he shared with Variety. "There will literally be a scene, like the one we did yesterday, that is such pure comedy that I almost click into sketch-comedy acting mode. And then there's a scene that's quiet, subtle, dramatic, personal, deeply felt, earnest, and in no way an exaggeration or a comic take on people's feelings."
Bob continued, "Because of that, it keeps it really fresh and great for me. It makes it a much easier character to stay in for a long time."
Away from any cameras, Bob is the proud father to two children Nathan, 22, and Erin, 20 with his wife and film producer Naomi Yomtov. The couple reportedly met in 1994 during one of his comedy shows in West Hollywood. They would say "I do" in 1997.
"I didn't know why he finally noticed me. It's not like I suddenly became his type," Naomi shared in a previous interview. "I still don't think I'm his type, but we get along great."