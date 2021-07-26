Tana Mongeau Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian for Poor "Joke" About Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom

Tana Mongeau is extending an olive branch to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The 23-year-old YouTuber acknowledged her misstep on the July 26 episode of the Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast, admitting that she never should've made fun of Tristan's ability to father 3-year-old True Thompson.

"I will apologize for that. I was just trying to make a joke," she explained. "In hindsight, I shouldn't have involved myself, and Khloe, I would like to take the time on this Cancelled podcast to apologize to you."

The YouTuber said that she thought her tweet would get some laughs because it was Father's Day. "The things that I saw him do, after midnight, literally on Father's Day in this party," she explained, trailing off.

Tana continued, "I think you're an amazing, powerful, strong woman who's been through a lot. Khloe, I'm sorry. Tristan, I'm sorry."