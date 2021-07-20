Blake Lively Urges People to "Stop the Scary Exploitation" of Celebrity Kids After Paparazzi Encounter

This isn't gossip, girl.
Because even though Blake Lively is known for her fun and light-hearted social media posts, her latest Instagram Story proves she's not playing around when it comes to her kids.
The 33-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to further express why it's important to demand privacy for celebrity children, which comes days after she slammed a tabloid for running paparazzi photos of her and Ryan Reynold's three kids: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 19, Blake praised the account Comments By Celebs for re-sharing her passionate plea, in which she asked photographers and media outlets to not publish images of stars' underage family members.
"And thank you to everyone–publications, accounts, all the PEOPLE–who have put their foot down to stop the scary exploitation of CHILDREN," the Gossip Girl alum captioned her message. "You're making a difference already!!! Thank you."
In her post, the A Simple Favor actress featured a screenshot of the response she wrote on Comments By Celebs.
On Saturday, July 17, the IG account uploaded the original message Blake posted about the paparazzi images, to which the A-lister replied, "Thank for sharing. One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid's pictures."
"Feel free to report them," she continued. "Or send a dm sharing why you don't follow them. But it's a simple way of only aligning with publications who have morality. And so many do."
As she pointed out, "All are trying to service an audience. So if that audience makes it clear they don't want something—like photos of children obtained by men frightening and stalking them— the publication or account will do what the audience wants."
"It's the only way that so many have already stopped," Blake explained. "Because the people demanded it. So thank you to everyone who's made that difference already. And thank you again for sharing. It's f--king scary."
Blake's latest update comes off the heels of her request to have boundaries put in place with the paparazzi after she felt a line had been crossed.
"My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see," she described of the experience, adding, "Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"
Blake called the ordeal "frightening" and urged the publication to at least "listen to your followers."
"They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children," she added. "Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."