Bella Hadid Just Brought Back Ed Hardy Fashion During Outing With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Watch : Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic

TikTok stars aren't the only ones reviving early aughts fashion.

Case in point? Bella Hadid just brought back a major fashion trend from the early 2000s after she was spotted wearing an Ed Hardy T-shirt. You know, the tattoo-inspired designs made popular by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and many others. Plus, Bill Hader cemented the brand's fashion in pop culture forever after debuting his Stefon character on Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday, July 17, the 24-year-old supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for a quick coffee run in New York City. During their out and about, Bella rocked a fitted Ed Hardy tee, which featured a lively print of a redfish in water. She paired her nostalgic top with white cargo pants, matching sneakers, a charm necklace and a bright green handbag.

As for Marc? He kept things casual as well, wearing a simple white T-shirt, khaki pants and sneakers.