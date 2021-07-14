Britney Spears Says Father Jamie Is "Ruining" Her Life and Wants Him Charged With "Conservatorship Abuse"

Watch : Britney Spears' Attorney of 13 Years Resigns--What's Going On?

Britney Spears continues to plead with a judge to have her father removed as her conservator.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, July 14, where E! News was present, the singer broke down in tears while testifying that she was "extremely scared" of Jamie Spears.

"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she told the court. "I want him investigated…This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

Britney told the court that every part of her life has been controlled, down to her diet, and that she worked 70 hours a week. "That's more than a regular job," she testified. "Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not and that's not OK."

The Grammy winner also testified about a time when Jamie allegedly took her driver's license away for eight months due to a speeding warning that wasn't an actual ticket. "I want to get my dad removed," Britney told the court while appearing via phone. "My dad is ruining my life."