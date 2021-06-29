All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 4 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Last week's episode of The Bachelorette has a lot of Thomas-centered drama. And, once again, we didn't finish the episode with a rose ceremony. That means there's a lot of unfinished business to address during Episode 4. Not only that, but the highly-teased Blake Moynes appearance is upon us. After catching feelings for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams last season, Blake is back for a third shot at love with Katie Thurston.
It goes without saying that we are watching the show for the drama and the love connections, but there's also some great fashion to obsess over and dissect, especially since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia are a part of the season too, serving up some great looks as co-hosts. If you watch the show thinking "I wonder where she got that dress" every week, don't worry because we have you covered.
We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly.
Katie kept things casual on the group date, wearing a flannel, but she dressed things up a bit with some heels. Tayshia wore an army green jacket, which looked pretty similar to the one Katie had on during Episode 1. Kaitlyn sported a jean jacket. They all exuded some fashionable "girl next door" vibes, wearing pieces that we can all wear outside of a reality TV dating show.
Cosmick Creationss Brown Shacket Vintage Hoodie
Sadly, the plaid jacket from the episode sold out, but this one exudes those same vibes.
Ma&Baby Womens Flannel Button Down Plaid Shirt
Here's another cozy option from Walmart.
Kenneth Cole Andra Heeled Leather Sandal
Cary Fetman, the show's stylist, revealed that the brown, leather heels from the group date are Kenneth Cole.
Michael Michael Kors Berkley T-Strap Platform Dress Sandals
These sandals have a similar shape and height to the brown heels from the group date and there's an added zipper detail.
Madden Girl Harperr Two-Piece City Sandals
If you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, check out these block heels with an adjustable ankle buckle.
Veronica Beard Shani Mixed Media Denim & Twill Jacket
It was evidently super cold when the cast was outdoors for the group date, but at least this mixed media denim jacket looked great on TV.
BLANKNYC Layered Look Denim Jacket
This layered denim jacket is pretty similar to the one from the group date.
LifeShe Women's Casual Detachable Hoodie Denim Jacket
This is a much more budget-friendly version of the group date denim jacket. You can even detach the hood so you can switch up your look.
Women's Block High Heel Short Ankle Boots Casual Buckle Martin Booties Shoes
Unfortunately, Kaitlyn's booties from the episode are sold out, but this pair is a pretty close second.
Top Moda CL-14 Women's Buckle Straps Stacked Low Heel Ankle Booties
If you love the booties from the episode, but you prefer a lower heel, check these out at Walmart. They're also available in black.
J Brand Alana High Rise Skinny Jeans
According to the show's stylist, KB wore J Brand jeans, which may be this pair. And, thankfully, they're on sale.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean in Vintage Canvas
These pants from Madewell are "mom jeans" with a sophisticated, tapered leg.
Old Navy High-Waisted Sateen Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans for Women
If you love a look for less, then this Old Navy option could be the perfect fit for you (pun intended).
YFB Clothing Clara Jacket
Rejoice! The green jacket from the episode is on sale.
Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Cropped Bull Denim Jacket
If you love that olive color, consider this denim one from Los Angeles apparel. You'll look effortlessly cool in this versatile piece.
LL Bean Women's Classic Utility Jacket in Dusty Olive
If you want an olive green jacket with the perfect fit for your body type, LL Bean has this one in sizes catering to petite, regular, and plus measurements.
Pepochic Womens Military Jacket Zip Up Snap Buttons Lightweight Utility Anorak Field Safari Coat Outwear
If you want to achieve the look at a fraction of the price, we found a great jacket on Amazon.
Alexandre Birman Vicky Block 60 Sandal
These block-heeled sandals from the episode would be a worthwhile investment for your summer wardrobe.
Sam Edelman Ingrid Ankle Strap Sandal
Yes, those Alexandre Birman sandals from the episode are so cute, but most of us don't have the wardrobe budget that a reality TV show host does. However, the Sam Edelman Ingrid Ankle Strap Sandal is a great alternative.
Yes, this top should look familiar. Katie rocked this white sweater during Episode 3, but since it ended before the rose ceremony, there are some outfits carrying over into this week's episode.
Venus Open Knit Sweater
Unfortunately, the Intermix white sweater from the episode is sold out, but this one from Venus is a great substitute.
Lulus Born to Fly White Loose Knit Reversible Sweater
This open-knit sweater is actually two shirts in one. You can wear it with the V-neck at the front. Or you can flip it around for a boat neck at the front and a V at the back.
When Tayshia told Katie that Blake reached out hoping to join the season, she was wearing a bright orange sweater. At this moment, it's unclear where it's from, but we found some similar looks for anyone who wants to channel their inner Tayshia.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Sweater
This cable-knit, boatneck sweater is super soft and it's currently available at a major discount.
Mango Embossed Contrasting Knit Sweater
This textured sweater has a similar neckline to the top from the episode. It also has drop shoulders and fun, puffed sleeves.
Miu Miu Embroidered Logo Striped Jumper
This striped sweater from the episode is red, white, and cute. The back of the sweater says "Miu Miu Club" in script.
Skirt Star Women's Long Sleeve Red & White Striped Shirt
This is an affordable interpretation of the Waldo-inspired top from the episode.
In case you missed the fashion details from The Bachelorette Season 17 episode 2, check out those styles here.