All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 Fashion

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 21, 2021 11:45 PMTags
The Bachelorette, Katie ThurstonABC

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended with a cliffhanger at the rose ceremony. Yes, we saw Katie Thurston hand out roses on the dates, but the cocktail party paused in response to concerns that some suitors were "here for the wrong reasons." This week's episode starts right where they left off and then they kept it moving with more dates. The Bachelor alum Nick Viall shows up for a group date, encouraging the guys to share more of their personal stories.

Of course, we are watching the show for the drama (and the eventual love), but there's also some great fashion to obsess over and dissect, especially since  Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are a part of the season too, serving as co-hosts. If you watch the show thinking "I wonder where she got that dress" every week, don't worry because we have you covered.

We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly.

read
ABC

Katie shined (literally) in this rose ceremony dress. The unusual shade of green, unique cut, and the sparkling fabric make this a dress to remember.... and emulate. 

 

Ong-Oaj Pairam Eris One-Sleeve Draped Lamé Gown

This gown is a showstopper... literally. Well, sort of. The episode did end with "to be continued" while this outfit was on screen. Yeah, there was a lot of drama at the cocktail party, but it was hard not to focus on this green Ong-Oaj Pairam dress, especially since it got so much screen time for two episodes in a row.

$4,420
$2,210
Net-a-Porter

SheIn One Shoulder Wrap Hem Glitter Dress

You'll feel ready to hand out roses in this glittery, one-shoulder dress.

$19
SheIn

Tadashi Shoji Single Long Sleeve Asymmetric Dress

This dress has that same one-shoulder look, but with a much more subtle fabric. If sequins aren't your thing, then this take on the ensemble is a great alternative for you.

$168
Couture Candy

SheIn Asymmetrical Neck Glitter Top

Yes, this isn't a dress, but let's be honest, most of us don't have a ton of occasions that make sense for us to wear a sparkly green dress. You can play up the glamour of this one-shoulder, sequin top by pairing it with an equally festive bottom or you can balance things out by going more casual with a pair of jeans.

$8
SheIn
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nick and Katie kept it casual during a group date. Katie wore a cozy, open-knit white sweater. And Nick continued this season's "one flannel shirt per episode" minimum by wearing this classic red and black button-up shirt.

Venus Open Knit Sweater

Unfortunately, the Intermix white sweater from the episode is sold out, but this one from Venus is a great substitute.

$44
$33
Venus

Born to Fly White Loose Knit Reversible Sweater

This open-knit sweater is actually two shirts in one. You can wear it with the V-neck at the front. Or you can flip it around for a boat neck at the front and a V at the back.

$44
$28
Lulus

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Extra Soft Flannel Essential Shirt

This women's flannel is not the shirt we saw during the group date, but it is very similar and it's on sale.

$36
$9
Kohl's

Men's Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Woven Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Here's a men's flannel that's also very similar to the one we saw during the group date.

$36
$14
Kohl's

In case you missed it: check out all the fashion details from The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere episode. 

