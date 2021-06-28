Orlando Bloom Holds Hands With Katy Perry and Son Flynn in Rare Family Photo

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

One week after Father's Day, Orlando Bloom continues to post about cherished family moments.

The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a tender photo to Instagram on Sunday, June 27 that showed him holding hands with fiancée Katy Perry and 10-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The post was greeted with plenty of ebullient comments from fans, given that Orlando doesn't frequently give many glimpses of his home life.

"FAMILY LOVE [heart emoji]," he captioned it, writing the word "love" vertically, as if it were an acrostic. The photo showed the three family members enjoying a leisurely stroll through a park.

One person who did not appear to be included on the outing was Daisy Dove, the daughter Katy and Orlando welcomed in August 2020.

Orlando is not the only member of the family who has seemingly been feeling sentimental lately. On Sunday, June 20, Katy shared throwback footage for Father's Day filmed just before she welcomed Daisy, and the video featured Orlando playing soothing music in the hospital as the couple prepared for the pivotal moment.