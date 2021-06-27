Khloe Kardashian Receives the Cutest Birthday Video From True Thompson

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 37 on Sunday, June 27. Khloe received the cutest birthday video from her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. The clip was posted on the reality star's Instagram Story.
"Happy birthday, Mommy!" True exclaims, standing in her acrylic crib and holding out a card. As seen in another photo, Khloe's daughter decorated the inside with blue magic markers and a variety of stickers, including one of a unicorn.
Khloe also shared pics of her birthday decorations, including a giant pink balloon display, two massive rose arrangements—one spelling out her name and another shaped like a rainbow, and other floral gifts. The reality star also showed off some jewelry boxes that she received.
Khloe received many sweet birthday greetings from other family members, as well as from True's father Tristan Thompson, days after E! News confirmed their breakup. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shared several throwback photos and videos of themselves with Khloe on their Instagram Stories.
"Happy birthday @khloekardashian!!!" Kim wrote. "I love you!"
Kylie Jenner, 23, and their mom Kris Jenner, 65, also shared birthday tribute to Khloe with throwback images on their regular Instagram feeds.
"My sister, my soulmate, my best friend! i will find you in every lifetime! to know you is to love you," Kylie wrote in her post. "Happy birthday to the most special soul!! i'm so blessed to have you by my side. words can't describe how much you mean to me. you deserve the world and more."
In her tribute, Kris wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I've ever known and I'm so proud to be your mommy."
She continued, "!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True's cousins. You are everyone's ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny."
Khloe replied to her post, "I love you so much mommy! Thank you so much for your beautiful message! We have the best life and mainly because of you. I got to make you some more cinnamon rolls LOL who knew you loved them like that."