F9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Kate Middleton Announces Major New Project With a Subtle Nod to George, Charlotte and Louis

While Kate Middleton delivered some major news, she kept her famous kids close to her heart with help from a sweet accessory. For the details, E! News breaks it all down below.

By Samantha Schnurr 18 Jun, 2021 5:19 PMTags
Celeb KidsJewelryKate MiddletonRoyals
Watch: Kate Middleton "Can't Wait to Meet" New Niece Lilibet Diana

On an important day for children in Britain, Kate Middleton kept her own kids close. 

The Duchess of Cambridge marked a milestone a decade in the making on Friday, June 18: the launch of The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. Having spent much of the last 10 years as a royal focused on mental health advocacy, the mother of three reflected on getting to this next step. 

"My own journey into understanding the importance of early childhood actually started with adults and not with children. It was about prevention," she explained in a video shared online. "I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today's toughest social challenges and what more we could to help with the rising rates of poor mental health."

After her many conversations with experts—from parents to neuroscientists—"what has become clear," she said, "is that the best investment for our future happiness is in the first five years of life."

photos
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

Though Kate's children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, did not appear to be with her, she still found a way to keep them close to her heart thanks to a gold necklace engraved with their initials. The accessory—which she also wore in January 2020—is reportedly the Gold Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace by Daniella Draper, which retails online for roughly $1,451.  

Shutterstock; Twitter

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Details Where She Stands With Tyga 4 Years After Breakup

2
Exclusive

Scott Disick Gives A Relationship Status Update on Kourtney Kardashian

3

Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Steamy Van Jones Dating Rumors

To see more of the duchess' style evolution over the years—from pre-royal family to mom of three—just keep scrolling!

Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage
December 2006
Andrew Robinson/Matt Keeble
January 2007
Indigo/Getty Images
June 2009
Indigo/Getty Images
October 2010
Indigo/Getty Images
June 2010
George Pimentel/WireImage
July 2011
Samir Hussein/WireImage
February 2012
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
July 2012
Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images
September 2012
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
March 2013
Ben Gurr - WPA Pool/Getty Images
April 2013
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
December 2013
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
April 2014
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
June 2014
Karwai Tang/WireImage
February 2015
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
June 2016
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
June 2016
Samir Hussein/WireImage
May 2017
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
July 2017
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
July 2017
Karwai Tang/WireImage
July 2017
Matthias Nareyek - Pool/Getty Images
July 2017
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
December 2017

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Details Where She Stands With Tyga 4 Years After Breakup

2
Exclusive

Scott Disick Gives A Relationship Status Update on Kourtney Kardashian

3

Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Steamy Van Jones Dating Rumors

4

Watch John Legend Share Update on Chrissy Teigen Amid Controversy

5

Chrissy Teigen's Team Claims Michael Costello Shared Fake Screenshots