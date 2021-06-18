Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Travis Scott Was Never Really on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world, but she isn't afraid to keep certain aspects of her life private.

During part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 17 on E!, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opened up about why she kept her relationship with Travis Scott and her pregnancy private. In regard to her relationship, the lip kit entrepreneur revealed that she let the "SICKO MODE" rapper decide if he wanted to be filmed for the show.

"I don't know," Kylie told host Andy Cohen about Travis' limited presence on KUWTK. "I guess, sometimes, he didn't want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show."

This isn't necessarily surprising as, in recent years, the 23-year-old businesswoman has kept her private life private. Most recently, after a family outing to the 2021 Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City, fans wondered if Kylie and Travis, who decided to take some space in October 2019, had officially gotten back together since he called out his "wifey" on stage.