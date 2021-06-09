Khloe Kardashian Slams "Weirdo" Who Called Her Kanye West Birthday Tribute "Uncalled For"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce, but that doesn't mean Khloe Kardashian can't wish her brother-in-law a happy birthday.
Khloe gave Kanye a birthday shout-out on Tuesday, June 8, writing on Instagram that the rapper is her "brother for life." She added, "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"
Many applauded the Good American co-founder for displaying kindness towards her sister's ex, but one critic wasn't too happy with the birthday message. They replied to Kim's comment of a red balloon emoji, "Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that."
The person continued, "Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasn't cute but im glad your being strong through it all."
Khloe, however, disagrees with this person's assessment of the situation. As she put it, "Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?"
"You don't think me and my sister's talk about one another's feelings? We are with one another every day," True Thompson's mom clapped back. "This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don't comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!"
But Khloe wasn't the only Kardashian to wish Kanye a happy birthday. Kris Jenner and Kim marked the "Flashing Lights" performer's 44th trip around the sun on their respective social media profiles. While the momager simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Kanye," Kim shared a picture of their family of six with the caption, "Love U for Life."
The commenter wasn't wrong in saying Kim has been upset by her ongoing divorce. As Kim shared on part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale, she feels like a "failure" because she wasn't able to be the wife Kanye deserved.
"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," Kim told her sisters. "I feel like a f--king failure and it's, like, a third f--king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f--king loser. But I can't even think about that. Like, I want to be happy."
Though filming took place some months ago, a source recently told E! News the episode made Kim "upset," as she was forced to relive their marriage's breakdown. "With the KUWTK finale and dramatic episode airing, it's a lot for her to take in when she's reminded of it," a source close to Kim explained. "She has her ups and downs, especially when she thinks back to happy times with Kanye."
But as Kim said in the episode, "I want to be happy."
The source added Kim tries not to dwell on their split and is "truly focused on herself, the kids and her future plans."