Find Out Why the Below Deck Mediterranean Cast Is Twerking in Celebration

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

We like big boats and we cannot lie.

On Monday, June 7, Peacock released a hilarious new trailer ahead of Below Deck Mediterranean's sixth season. In the LOL-worthy new footage, Captain Sandy Yawn and her new crew reveal how much they love yachting.

We're, of course, talking about the Lady Michelle crew's parody of Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back." The new teaser features the cast, including Captain Sandy, returning bosun Malia White, Katie Flood, Lexi Wilson, Courtney Veale, Lloyd Spencer, Mzi "Zee" Dempers and David Pascoe, all twerking and dancing on the 180-foot yacht.

And it seems that the Below Deck Med crew has a reason to celebrate. As the footage announced, season six returns to Bravo on Monday, June 28. However, you can cruise over to Peacock on Monday, June 21 to catch the premiere early.

In fact, a new episode will drop anchor on the NBCUniversal streaming service one week before it airs on Bravo. As Peacock subscribers already know, past seasons of Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht can be found on the streaming service.