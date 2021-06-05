How Ryan Reynolds' Daughters Inspired Him to Discuss His Mental Health Struggles

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Ryan Reynolds is hoping to set an example for his kids.

To mark Mental Health Awareness month in May, the Deadpool actor opened up about his own mental health struggles on Instagram in order to "destigmatize talking about it."

Now, the 44-year-old star is explaining how his three daughters—James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 20 months—who he shares with his wife, Blake Lively, encouraged him to post his message in the first place.

"Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things," Ryan told Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner on Saturday, June 5. "The home that I grew in, that wasn't modeled for me really. And that's not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation."