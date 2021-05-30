Courtney Stodden Engaged to Chris Sheng: Get Details About the Emotional Proposal

Courtney Stodden is engaged to partner Chris Sheng, a year after the reality star ended their controversial marriage to actor Doug Hutchinson, who they wed at age 16.

Courtney, now 26 and who came out as non-binary last month, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, May 30, almost a year to the date of their past wedding. In a video, Courtney flashes a giant halo-style cushion-cut diamond ring. The star captioned the pic, "I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend."

"Chris got down on one knee while I was crying my eyes out!" Courtney told E! News exclusively. "We returned home from a night out in Palm Springs and in between the rosè and pent up feelings, I needed a good cry!"

The star added that they got emotional because "everything within the last few weeks has dredged up a lot of past trauma."

"It really was such a sweet moment," Courtney continued. "He reminded me that I'm not alone and said, 'I'm never going anywhere. I'll always be here for you.'"