American Horror Story Season 10 & the Spinoff Will Be Here Before You Know It

On Tuesday, May 18, FX announced when to expect the premieres for American Horror Story's 10th season and its spinoff, American Horror Stories.

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Ready for a scary summer?

On Tuesday, May 18, FX Network's chief John Landgraf announced that American Horror Story season 10 and its spinoff series, aptly titled American Horror Stories, will debut this summer. According to The Wrap, this TV update came during a media briefing held by Disney, who owns FX, prior to their upfront presentation.

Apparently, this July, fans of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will first be treated to American Horror Stories and then can expect the new season of AHS later in the summer. "Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spinoff of our long-running, award-winning hit series American Horror Story," Landgraf explained. "American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."

As for the OG AHS? The spooky series is expected to premiere once the spinoff wraps and will conclude its season on Halloween. Way to put the treat in "trick or treat"!

American Horror Story's Shocking Casting Moves

As E! News readers well know, it's been well over a year since Murphy announced the stacked cast for season 10, which includes Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie LourdLeslie GrossmanAdina PorterLily RabeAngelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and more. Fast forward to March 2021, where Murphy, once again, got fans excited by announcing the season's movie-themed titledAmerican Horror Story: Double Feature.

The announcement video read, "Two horrifying stories… one season. One by the sea… One by the sand. More to come…" Apparently, season 10 will be broken up into two mini seasons.

Confused? Don't fret, we've broken down everything for you below.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

On March 19, 2021, Ryan Murphy revealed the title for the long-awaited 10th season of American Horror Story. It's called Double Feature, and it has a tagline: "Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, one by the sand."

In a response to a fan on Instagram, Murphy explained a little further. "It means TWO SEASONS for the fans airing in one calendar year!" he said. "So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)." 

Leslie Grossman later weighed in on Twitter, explaining, "You guys. It's one season, two stories. Like a two-fer. Like 2 mini seasons. It's gonna be great." 

That means we're still waiting for a whole cast announcement! The location of Murphy's post was also set to Provincetown, Massachusetts, so it seems like we're headed to New England.

The Cast (Part 1)

One of the first things we knew about season 10 was its cast, which included a bunch of beloved returning players. On Feb. 26, 2020, Ryan Murphy announced that Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O'Hare would all star, along with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Frances Conroy was added later on, replacing Kathy Bates, who had to drop out due to health issues. Kaia Gerber and Spencer Novich will also be part of the cast. 

Of all the names initially announced, Macaulay Culkin was the one that turned the most heads. Now, it t urns out this is just the first cast. A whole other cast is still coming! 

The Return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters

Paulson and Peters both took a their first AHS breaks for season nine, but will return for season 10. 

When asked if she'd be a series regular, Paulson said, "I should hope so!" Needless to say, she'll be one of the leads once again. 

Macaulay Culkin's "Crazy Erotic Sex"

In a May 2020 interview with E! News, Murphy explained how he got Culkin to sign on to play a "very, very great insane part." 

"I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy said. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Unfortunately, Bates had to drop out, so the crazy, erotic sex will now be with Frances Conroy, though he appears to also be close to Grossman. The first set pic featured Grossman and Culkin decked out in furs on a beach. 

Kaia Gerber's Debut

On March 23, 2021, Murphy announced that 19-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber is joining the cast of American Horror Story season 10. There is no further info on her character or the extent of her role, but Murphy said he was excited to welcome her to the family.

Meet Spencer Novich

In November 2020, Murphy shared a video to his Instagram of the audition that got artist and Cirque du Soleil performer Spencer Novich a gig in season 10. It is straight up terrifying, and it's almost shocking that this is Novich's first appearance in the series. 

The First Key Art

On March 10, 2020, Murphy shared this image with the caption, "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." 

A Clue

Murphy shared this picture of a beach on May 27, 2020. All he wrote was, "American Horror Story. Clue." 

Another Clue

On August 28, Murphy announced that production was aiming for an October start date with this picture of some scary teeth. "And yes this is a clue," he wrote. That October start date did not end up happening 

Sharper Teeth

In November, Murphy shared this key art with no caption. The teeth are sharper and more in focus, and someone appears to be getting a tongue tattoo. Sharp teeth, tongue tattoos and windy beaches aren't making a whole lot of sense yet, but we can't say we're not intrigued. 

"Night Moves"

On March 11, 2021, Murphy shared this image with the caption "Night Moves." Spooky! 

