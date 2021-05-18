Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

An elaborate beauty routine is a fool-proof strategy in theory, but it can be overwhelming in real life. Just ask Olivia Rodrigo, who said, "I think less is more with skincare a lot of the time" in her recent Vogue beauty routine video. The "Driver's License" singer/songwriter continued, "My skin is alright. I am a teenager. I am 18 and so I cannot expect to have perfect skin all the time. It's pretty good, all things considered, but I definitely have my moments." Don't we all?

Specifically, the Disney darling said, "My skin loves breaking out on my chin and on my nose. The masks definitely don't help with the acne." Again, a sentiment many of us can relate to, teenagers or not. In regard to makeup, Olivia shared, "I think the biggest thing I've learned in makeup is less is more, especially with me. Just accentuating your natural features is always the move and always when I feel the most confident."

"I think that the root of your beauty routine should just be for enjoyment and for your own self-confidence," Olivia remarked before sharing her favorite skin, makeup, and hair products. Check out her routine, in order, below, along with some insightful commentary. She even revealed a brand new Glossier product, the super hydrating Ultralip.