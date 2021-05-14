Vice President Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Graduates From College

Before she walks the runway, Ella Emhoff is walking across the stage—of her virtual graduation!
The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated her graduation from New York's The New School on Friday, May 14. Ella, 21, received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the college's Parsons School of Design.
Her dad, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, posted a proud pic of the fashion student in her red graduation gown with a traditional black cap.
"My darling Ella, we are such proud parents!" he wrote. "We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future."
Doug added, "And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!"
Ella and her classmates marked their accomplishment with a virtual commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. EST on Friday. Grads will also be treated to an "after party" with tarot card readings, DJ sets, performances and more memory-making moments at 7 p.m. tonight, according to the university's Instagram page.
The fashionista's rumored boyfriend, GQ senior associate editor Samuel Hine, shared more behind-the-scenes pics of the "grad girl" on his Instagram Story. Wearing a red and blue striped suit, he posed with Ella in front of a purple brick wall. The second daughter donned a black blazer and tie, along with an edgy black slit skirt.
It seems Ella doesn't need to worry about the post-grad blues. Not only does she have her own line of knitted apparel and accessories, but she's also a signed model with the IMG talent agency, along with Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss.
According to her LinkedIn, she was an intern for the clothing brand A.L.C. and a fabricator for the artists known as the Haas Brothers in Los Angeles in 2015.
On April 30, Ella shared pictures of the knitted pieces that made up her college thesis collection.
"I spent my final year at parsons creating a collection of knitwear/crochet pieces in response to my adolescent diary and childhood photographs using excess yarn from the pants I was making," she explained on Instagram.
For those that can't wait for more artwork from the rising star, do not fear: "I will be expanding this collection during the summer with more vests, pants, headpieces, and hopefully sweaters (when I master the art of the sleeve)."
She wrote in her artist's statement, "Most all of my work uses a lot of contrasting pastel colors along with sweet or childish imagery that are only enhanced by the softness of the yarn I use to create a world of color. For my most recent work though that color and childlike wonder is being contrasted with the reality of the childhood that I am trying to recreate for myself now as I grow."
See her whimsical fashion collection here.