Every Moment From the 2021 Inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Are "Vomit-Inducingly Cute," According to His Kids

Cole and Ella Emhoff revealed Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are still in the honeymoon phase during a candid interview with The New York Times.

Six years into marriage and Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are still in the honeymoon phase and might just be forever.

At least that's what our nation's new—and historic—vice president's stepchildren seem to think. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Cole, 26, and Ella, 22, Emhoff's kids from his previous marriage, were asked to describe the nation's second couple's relationship and they definitely did not hold back.

"It depends on the setting," Cole explained of Harris and Emhoff as a couple. "Because Doug and Kamala together are like almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley. I'm like, When is this going to wear off?"

Ella added, "It's so insane. It's like the honeymoon phase forever. Like, the rest of the world gets to see it on social media, but we live that." And we're just a little jealous to be honest.

The brother and sister duo also discussed adjusting to life in the public eye after their stepmom—aka "Momola"—was elected in November. 

"Seeing them is a lot different now," Ella, a Parsons School of Design student, admitted. "There's a lot more people. I think the idea of sharing our parents with the world is kind of insane. Like, it's a really cool thing to wrap your head around—because you get to share all the great things—but it's also like, Huh?!"

After being sworn in at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, Harris is now the nation's first woman vice president, the first Black vice president and the first South Asian vice president, while Emhoff is the country's first second gentleman.

And Cole admitted their family is still adjusting to the new level of attention that has come with their parents' many firsts.

"It feels completely unprecedented for us because we haven't really been around politics our entire life," Cole explained. "We're still kind of getting used to it."

But for Cole and Ella, who were both in attendance at Joe Biden's 2021 Presidential Inauguration, they still see their father as "normal, regular shmegular 'Doug.'"

"My favorite thing is if you scroll back through Doug's Instagram," Cole said, "you can see the progression from quintessential 'Dad' with, like, 10 followers—like, a selfie shot right under his face—to having hundreds of thousands of followers and legitimately being good at it."

But that doesn't mean Emhoff—whom they affectionately call "Doug" and not dad—has it all figured out, with Cole sharing a hilarious story about their father once ordering them meals off of the Internet after his divorce from their mother, film producer Kerstin Emhoff.

"There was a time when we'd go almost every night and get a sandwich for dinner at the Whole Foods deli counter next to our house," he explained. "And Doug was like, 'We need to eat better.' So we'd try to cook—and Kamala has turned Doug into, like, actually a good cook—but there was a period when Doug made what he thought was a great decision. He was like, 'What if I order premade meals for us that we can heat up once a week?' But this was pre-Farmbox or whatever, so it was like a Craigslist-type situation. So we would just have these Tupperwares of like random spaghetti that were like stained red, that someone would bring to the house—and he'd be like, 'Homemade dinner, guys!'"

