Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

Sometimes, it feels like there are too many trends to keep with. Thankfully, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have taken the guesswork out of researching Amazon products so you don't have to. They've tried and tested the most popular Amazon gadgets and presented their findings with their honest commentary and some helpful tips.
Tom and Tom shared their takes on an innovative spoon, a bowl that prevents soggy cereal, a leg massager, a gel that cleans computer keyboards with ease, and more. They've even found budget-friendly weighted blankets and smart watches. Keep on scrolling to find out what Schwartz and Sandoval had to say about their latest Amazon finds.
Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer
Schartz said, "If you have TikTok, you've probably seen this." He demonstrated out to use the watermelon slicer, churning out "perfect, little cubes." Sandoval likened the instant production of watermelon cubes to "an assembly line."
Dreamfarm Supoon- Non-Stick Silicone Sit Up Scraping & Cooking Spoon with Measuring Lines
Schwartz revealed that his wife Katie Maloney introduced him to this silicone spoon because she's "obsessed" with it. The handle has a bend in it before the spoon end, which prevents the handle from getting messy when you stir sauce. Sandoval remarked, "Now you only have to clean the spoon." Schwartz added, "It also has measurements in there. One tablespoon, one teaspoon. It's super cool." He advised shoppers, "If you're making your omelets with a metal spatula, come on. This is an intervention." There are multiple colors to choose from too.
Yonanas Classic Original Healthy Dessert Fruit Soft Serve Maker
Use this machine to make your own frozen desserts at home. Schwartz explained, "You put frozen fruit in there and you just jam it in and it comes out in this beautiful soft serve." Sandoval suggested waiting 10 minutes after taking fruit out of the freezer. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers gave this machine a perfect five-star review.
Microwave Plate Cover - Magnetic Hover Function
"When we lived together, the microwave was disgusting," Sandoval recalled. Schwartz confirmed, "It was an abomination." Sandoval said, "Nobody wants to be cleaning the microwave." But, with this plate cover, no one has to... or at least they won't have to clean it often since it prevents splatter from getting all over your microwave. Schwartz said, "Get this, right here. It has the steam vents too."
Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl
Schwartz teased, "This is controversial. I like my cereal a little soggy. Not everybody does." Then, he said, "If you don't like soggy cereal, we have just the thing for you. It keeps the cereal and the milk separate." The bowl is divided into two sections, which makes this a perfect invention "if you eat your cereal slow," Sandoval added.
Keep the milk on one side and dry cereal on the other, adding a bit at a time to the milk to prevent the cereal from lingering too long and getting soggy in the milk.
Human Touch Reflex5s Foot and Calf Massager
After admitting this leg and calf massager is "a little pricey," Schwartz insisted it "almost compares to human touch." He recommended the massager for anyone who's on their feet all day, including front-line workers and bartenders. Tom and Tom added that it's "really good for circulation."
The Sugar Art - DiamonDust - Edible Glitter For Decorating Cakes, Cupcakes, Cake Pops, & More
Sandoval recommends using edible glitter to step up your cocktail game. It can also be used for cooking and baking. Amazon has a ton of colors to choose from too.
Echo Show 8- HD smart display with Alexa
Schwartz admitted, "Do you have Amazon Alexa's? Do you have the Echo? I was a skeptic until I got it. I thought it was completely unnecessary, but I use it every single morning to get the quote of the day, the word of the day, and to listen to chill music while I make breakfast." More than 177,035 Amazon customers left five-star reviews on this one.
Dermatologically Tested - Peach Foot Peel Mask - 2 Pairs
Schwartz shared, "These are incredibly relaxing and gratifying too. You'll be shocked when you see what comes out from your feet. They're kind of gross, yes." He added, "They exfoliate your feet and feel incredible." Sandoval said they were like "blackhead strips, but for your feet."
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Kitchen Drawer Tray
Schwartz started, "I know at least some of you have a silverware drawer that's an absolute disaster. It's chaotic and stressful." Sandoval confessed, "I used to." Thankfully, they found a product to get rid of that chaos. Schwartz said, "This right here, you just stick them in. Organize your silverware drawer. Otherwise, it's a bad look. Little things like this have a way of impacting your life on a larger scale, you know what I mean?" We sure do.
Willful Smart Watch for Android Phones and iOS Phones
Sandoval said, "This is a great, reasonably priced smart watch. It monitors your heart rate and it can also help you with breathing exercises." Tom and Tom love this watch to set personal goals and they love the price point compared to other smart watches.
ColorCoral Dust Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Remover for Keyboard Cleaning Car Dashboard Detailing
"It's like a little glob," Schwartz said. He explained, "It's great for getting in nooks and crannies. You put it on the keyboard to get the dust out of it and from other hard-to-clean places. It works."
Sharper Image Digital Hanging Luggage Scale
"Let me tell you, this thing is a must for when you're traveling," Sandoval declared. He pointed out the reasonable price in addition to crediting the scale for helping him know in advance if his luggage is overweight before getting to the airport.
Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket
"Sometimes when I get anxiety, this works really nice," Sandoval revealed about this weighted blanket. He described it as a "nice, relaxing, comforting, soothing" product, with Schwartz chiming in that it's "instantly comforting."
