Jana Kramer Reveals What Happened When She Reunited With Ex Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is going through divorce one day at a time.
Less than three weeks after filing for divorce from husband Mike Caussin, the country singer updated fans on her new reality. During the May 9 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down, Jana recalled a recent afternoon when her ex came by the house to play with the two kids they share.
"The other day he had asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to do bird houses?'" the One Tree Hill star explained. "He hasn't moved into his new place, so I let him come and see the kids, obviously, and I went ‘yah sure.'"
Jana continued, "And then I went out there, but then I got struck with this emotion, like, this isn't real. I'm not ready to do this yet. I would have loved to have done this, but I'm still mad. I would love to do that, but I got to go to the room. I can't do this right now."
Back on April 21, E! News confirmed that Jana filed for divorce from Mike after six years of marriage. In her divorce filing, the actress accused her husband of adultery. The couple shares children Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.
While Mike has not publicly commented on the split, Jana has used her Whine Down podcast to update fans on her journey through divorce.
"I fear I'm going to resent him for the rest of my life for breaking up our family, and that seems so heavy to carry," she told life coach Cherie Healey while trying to hold back tears. "I imagined this healthy change of what I was promised... I was dreaming that it was always something that it wasn't. I don't know if that image is actually really. It was real in my dreams. It's real that I made it up that it was this happy family. That's what I'm losing, this idea of what I've dreamt and prayed and fought for."
While the couple has been open about their highs and lows throughout their relationship, many friends including Jana's Whine Down producer were shocked by the split.
Ultimately, the mother of two is moving forward with her podcast and continuing to speak her truth in hopes of helping others.
"I didn't want this, at the end of the day," she shared in a previous episode. "I think where I'm at is, I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed that this is how it ended, and then I also feel like I've let people down. We've come on here, and we've fought, and we fought for it. The words that were spoken, they were honest from me, is what I'll say."